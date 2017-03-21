FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Sky Network Television, Vodafone to appeal against NZ Commerce Commission's decision
March 21, 2017 / 9:22 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Sky Network Television, Vodafone to appeal against NZ Commerce Commission's decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Sky Network Television Ltd

* Appeal of Commerce Commission decision declining clearance

* Sky Network Television Limited (SKY) and Vodafone are today filing appeals in high court

* Filing against New Zealand Commerce Commission's decision not to clear two co's proposed merger of their operating businesses in New Zealand

* Are filing appeals for an appeal in order to preserve their rights while they wait for release of commission's reasons for its decision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

