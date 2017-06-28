MOVES-HSBC hires new head of business model innovations for UK & Europe
June 28 Europe's biggest bank HSBC Holdings Plc appointed Diana Biggs head of business model innovations, UK & Europe.
June 28 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd
* Sky Solar announces progress in investigation of conduct of former CEO
* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd - On June 27, an independent committee of co's board engaged dahui lawyers to investigate conduct of former CEO Weili Su
* Sky Solar Holdings - investigation involves certain transactions and fund transfers which appear to lack proper board and audit committee authorization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Europe's biggest bank HSBC Holdings Plc appointed Diana Biggs head of business model innovations, UK & Europe.
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds more industry context)