an hour ago
BRIEF-Skycity Entertainment proposes to recognise impairment of Skycity Darwin's goodwill of A$95 million
#Casinos & Gaming
July 25, 2017 / 9:55 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Skycity Entertainment proposes to recognise impairment of Skycity Darwin's goodwill of A$95 million

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Skycity Entertainment Group Ltd :

* Skycity proposes to recognise an impairment of Skycity Darwin's goodwill of A$95 million

* Proposed that non-cash impairment be recognised in Skycity's statutory accounts for 12 months to 30 june 2017

* Proposed non-cash impairment will not impact determination of Skycity's final dividend for fy17

* Proposal to write-off Darwin's goodwill is primarily attributable to increased competitive pressures in gaming machine business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

