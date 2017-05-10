BRIEF-Skyfame Realty Holdings updates on listing of HK$50mln 0.1 per cent bonds due 2033

May 10 (Reuters) - Skyfame Realty Holdings Ltd:

* HK$50mln 0.1 per cent bonds due 2033 to be consolidated and to form a single series with HK$750 mln 0.1 per cent bonds due 2033

* Application has been made to stock exchange for listing of, and permission to deal in, HK$50 million 0.1 per cent bonds due 2033

* Permission to deal in bonds is expected to become effective on 11 May 2017

* Interest on bonds will be payable annually in arrears at interest rate of 0.1% per annum