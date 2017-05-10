FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Skyfame Realty Holdings updates on listing of HK$50mln 0.1 per cent bonds due 2033
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 10, 2017 / 9:09 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Skyfame Realty Holdings updates on listing of HK$50mln 0.1 per cent bonds due 2033

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Skyfame Realty Holdings Ltd:

* HK$50mln 0.1 per cent bonds due 2033 to be consolidated and to form a single series with HK$750 mln 0.1 per cent bonds due 2033

* Application has been made to stock exchange for listing of, and permission to deal in, HK$50 million 0.1 per cent bonds due 2033

* Permission to deal in bonds is expected to become effective on 11 May 2017

* Interest on bonds will be payable annually in arrears at interest rate of 0.1% per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.