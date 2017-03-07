FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Skyline to suspend operations at Elkhart facility
March 7, 2017 / 10:05 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Skyline to suspend operations at Elkhart facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Skyline Corp:

* Skyline -on March 1, 2017, announced to employees at Elkhart, Indiana facility that it has determined to suspend operations at Elkhart facility

* Skyline Corp says suspension is due to plant being unable to profitably operate since it opened in June 2016

* Majority of workforce is expected to be terminated shortly after production ceases at plant

* Corporation anticipates having sufficient orders to maintain production at Elkhart facility until March 8, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2mUD5tP) Further company coverage:

