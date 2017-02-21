FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Skyline to suspend operations at Mansfield, Texas facility
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 10:23 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Skyline to suspend operations at Mansfield, Texas facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Skyline Corp:

* Skyline-On Feb. 14, 2017, announced to employees at corp's Mansfield, Texas facility that corp has determined to suspend operations at Mansfield facility

* Skyline-Suspension is due to plant being unable to profitably operate since it was converted from producing recreational vehicles to manufactured housing in FY 2014

* Skyline Corp - corporation anticipates having sufficient orders to maintain production at mansfield facility for next six to eight weeks

* Skyline Corp - corporation is seeking potential buyers of facility

* Skyline- If no buyer is found by time production is completed, majority of workforce is expected to be terminated during 2 week beginning March 27 - April 10, 2017 Source text:(bit.ly/2lDDgs3) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.