South Africa's Steinhoff Q1 sales up 45 pct on M&A
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 South African furniture retailer Steinhoff reported a 45 percent jump in quarterly sales on Tuesday, boosted by the inclusion of recently acquired businesses.
Feb 24 Skynet Group Ltd
* Is expected that group will record a net loss of not less than HK$44 million for financial year ended 31 december 2016
* Increase in net loss is mainly attributable to increase in cost of sales relating to wifi business sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 28 General Company for Ceramic and Porcelain Products:
* Reported late on Monday FY net profit of 10.7 million euros versus loss of 1.1 million euros year ago