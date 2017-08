May 16 (Reuters) - Skypeople Fruit Juice Inc

* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.62 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $3.0 million versus $5.4 million

* Skypeople Fruit Juice - due to "heavy competition" in concentrated fruit juice business in China, construction work on project in Suizhong County suspended Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: