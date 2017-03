March 10 Skywest Inc:

* Skywest Inc reports combined February 2017 traffic for Skywest Airlines and Expressjet airlines

* In feb 2017, dual class aircraft represented approximately 48% of total block hour production for month compared to about 41%

* Skywest generated 2.43 billion available seat miles (asms) for February 2017, compared to 2.67 billion ASMS for February 2016