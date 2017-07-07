UPDATE 1-LG Electronics Q2 profit likely to miss estimates on mobile unit woes
* But operating profit of 664 bln won misses analysts' estimates
July 7 Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd :
* Group's TV sales volume in China market recorded a decline of 28% year-on-year in June 2017
* Group's total TV sales volume recorded a decline of 31% and 12% year-on-year in June 2017 and in April to June 2017, respectively
SEOUL, July 7 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Friday its second-quarter operating profit likely rose 14 percent from a year earlier, but fell short of market expectations.