June 1 (Reuters) - SPORT LISBOA E BENFICA FUTEBOL SAD :

* SELLS PLAYER EDERSON MORAES TO MANCHESTER CITY FOR 40 MILLION EUROS

* DEAL INCLUDES COMMITMENT TO DELIVER 50 PERCENT OF CAPITAL GAIN IN TRANSFER TO THIRD PARTY Source text: bit.ly/2qIR1Vg

