BRIEF-SL Green Realty posts Q2 FFO per share $1.78

July 19 (Reuters) - SL Green Realty Corp

* SL Green Realty Corp. reports second quarter 2017 eps of $0.08 per share; and FFO of $1.78 per share

* Q2 FFO per share $1.78

* Reaffirming its full-year 2017 same store cash NOI guidance range of 2.0% - 3.0%

* SL Green Realty Corp - Same-store cash noi decreased by 0.5% for quarter ended June 30, 2017 as compared to same period in 2016

* Q2 unconsolidated joint venture property same-store cash noi increased by 8.0% to $57.7 million

* SL Green Realty Corp - For quarter, consolidated property same-store cash noi decreased by 2.0% to $165.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: