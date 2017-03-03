FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2017 / 2:13 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Slam acquires former producing copper-lead-zinc mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Slam Exploration Ltd

* Slam acquires former producing copper-lead-zinc mine

* Slam Exploration Ltd - Has acquired former producing Wedge mine property

* Slam Exploration Ltd - Wedge claim covers 100 hectares of mineral land property located in Bathurst Mining Camp ("bmc") of New Brunswick, Canada

* Slam Exploration Ltd - Will pay a finders fee of 100,000 shares in connection with acquisition of Wedge

* Slam Exploration Ltd - Will also pay finders fee of 100,000 shares in connection with acquisition of lower 44 property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

