BRIEF-Slam acquires former producing copper-lead-zinc mine

March 3 (Reuters) - Slam Exploration Ltd
* Slam acquires former producing copper-lead-zinc mine
* Slam Exploration Ltd - Has acquired former producing Wedge mine property
* Slam Exploration Ltd - Wedge claim covers 100 hectares of mineral land property located in Bathurst Mining Camp ("bmc") of New Brunswick, Canada
* Slam Exploration Ltd - Will pay a finders fee of 100,000 shares in connection with acquisition of Wedge
* Slam Exploration Ltd - Will also pay finders fee of 100,000 shares in connection with acquisition of lower 44 property