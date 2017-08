Aug 1 (Reuters) - Slate Retail Reit -

* Slate Retail Reit reports second quarter 2017 results

* Increased quarterly year-over-year same-property net operating income by $0.2 million or 1.5 percent to $16.0 million.

* Quarterly FFO $0.30 per unit

* Quarterly AFFO $0.25 per unit

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.33