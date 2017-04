April 5 SLM Corp

* SLM Corp announces redemption of Series A preferred stock

* SLM Corp - call for redemption of outstanding 3.3 million shares of its 6.97 percent cumulative redeemable preferred stock, Series A

* SLM Corp - Series A preferred stock will receive next quarterly dividend payment on May 1, 2017, be redeemed on May 5, 2017, at price of $50.00/ share