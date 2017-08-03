FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SM Energy Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.32
August 3, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-SM Energy Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.32

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - SM Energy Co:

* SM energy reports second quarter of 2017 results - focus on capital efficiency driving value, production beats, raising guidance

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.32

* Q2 loss per share $1.08

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sm energy co - full year 2017 production guidance increased by 0.8 mmboe at mid-point to 44.5-46.5 mmboe

* Sm energy co - q2 production of 11.3 mmboe is up 7 pct sequentially and up 11 pct compared with q2 of 2016

* Sm energy co - q3 of 2017 production is expected to range between 10.8 and 11.2 mmboe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

