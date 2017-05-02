UPDATE 1-Japan, China to boost financial ties amid protectionist, N.Korean tensions
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
May 2 SM Energy Co
* SM energy reports first quarter of 2017 results - higher production, lower capital versus plan, production guidance raised
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.18
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.67
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* SM Energy Co - Full year production guidance increased by 1.5 mmboe to 41.5-44.5 mmboe
* SM Energy Co - Full year total capital spend (excluding acquisitions) guidance of $875 million unchanged
* SM Energy -During quarter, as part of regularly scheduled redetermination process, lenders on credit facility set borrowing base and commitments at $925 million
* SM Energy Co - Company is conducting a sales process for its divide county, north dakota assets
* SM Energy -Lenders agreed to certain modifications to credit agreement, including permission to hedge up to 85% of projected production volumes for 36 months
* SM Energy Co - Q1 production of 12.1 mmboe exceeded guidance of 11.0-11.4 mmboe
* Qtrly total company production 12.1 mmboe versus 13.4 mmboe in Q4 2016
* SM Energy - Extended bid date, data room access due to new entrants to process but continues to assume mid-year close date for planning purposes for assets
* SM Energy- Sees Q2 production to range between 10.3 and 10.7 mmboe (or 113-118, mboe/d), which will vary depending upon ultimate timing of capital activity
* SM Energy Co - Qtrly total company production was down 10% compared with both q4 of 2016 and q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.