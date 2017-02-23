BRIEF-Sm energy reports Q4 GAAP loss per share of $2.20

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sm Energy Co
* SM Energy reports 2016 results and 2017 operating plan: driving growth from top tier assets
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.31
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $2.20
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 total capital expenditure $875 million
* Sees 2017 production of 40-43 MMBOE, with oil about 29 pct of quarterly commodity mix through year
* Says enter 2017 with revolving line of credit undrawn plus expected proceeds from announced divestitures
* Sees Q1 of 2017 production of approximately 11.0-11.4 MMBOE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: