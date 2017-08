April 24 (Reuters) - SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG:

* Decides on capital increase

* To increase share capital by issuing 495,000 new non-par value shares to 3,445,000 euros

* Issue price of the new shares amounts to 6.20 euros per share

* The company will therefore receive more than 3 million euros ($3.26 million) as additional equity