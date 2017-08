May 12 (Reuters) - SM WIRTSCHAFTSBERATUNGS AG:

* PROFIT FROM ORDINARY BUSINESS ACTIVITIES AMOUNTED TO EUR 45 THOUSAND IN Q1 2017 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 119 THOUSAND)

* TOTAL SALES REVENUES AMOUNTED TO EUR 380 THOUSAND IN Q1, COMPARED TO EUR 704 THOUSAND IN SAME QUARTER OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR