BRIEF-Ultra Electronics confirms discussions to buy Sparton Corp
* Confirm in advanced discussions to buy whole of issued share capital of New York Stock Exchange listed Sparton Corporation
June 26 Smart-Core Holdings Ltd:
* Smart-Core Cloud Ltd entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Shenzhen Hanhua Micro-Credit. Co
* Says deal is in relation to provision of financing services and value-added financial services to group's customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 26 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.