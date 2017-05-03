May 3 Smart & Final Stores Inc:

* Smart & Final Stores Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.02

* Q1 loss per share $0.06

* Q1 sales $967 million versus I/B/E/S view $956.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly comparable store sales decrease of 2.5%

* Smart & Final Stores Inc- as of March 26, 2017, company's debt, net of debt issuance costs, was $685.4 million and cash and cash equivalents were $50.4 million

* Smart & Final Stores Inc- company is maintaining previously issued guidance for full year ending December 31, 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $4.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: