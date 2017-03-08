FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2017 / 9:55 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Smart & Final Stores reports Q4 adj EPS $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Smart & Final Stores Inc

* Smart & Final Stores reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.07

* Q4 earnings per share $0.00

* Q4 sales $1.001 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.04 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gross margin from operations was $140.9 million, a 4.7 pct decrease as compared to $147.9 million in Q4 of 2015

* Sees 2017 net sales growth 5.5 pct - 6.5 pct

* Expects continued effects of deflation, anticipated impacts from cannibalization to ease as Co moves through 2017

* Sees FY capital expenditures $120 million - $130 million

* Sees 2017 comparable store sales growth 1.0 pct - 2.0 pct

* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS $0.50 - $0.55

* Qtrly net sales growth was driven by net sales contribution of new stores, partially offset by 2 pct decrease in comparable store sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

