April 28 (Reuters) - Smart Global Holdings Inc

* Files for IPO of up to $50 million - SEC filing

* Smart Global Holdings Inc says it has applied to list its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol “SGH”

* Smart Global Holdings Inc - Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, Jefferies, and Stifel are underwriters to the IPO Source: (bit.ly/2pdvbf7)