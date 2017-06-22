June 22 Smart Global Holdings Inc
* Smart Global Holdings, Inc. Reports third quarter fiscal
2017 financial results
* Q3 non-gaap pro forma earnings per share $0.62
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.50
* Q3 sales $207 million versus i/b/e/s view $202.9 million
* Sees q4 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.62 to $0.66
* Sees q4 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.05 to $0.07
* Sees q4 2017 sales $205 million to $215 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $211.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: