5 months ago
BRIEF-Smart Sand Inc Q4 earnings per share $0.40
March 16, 2017 / 1:39 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Smart Sand Inc Q4 earnings per share $0.40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Smart Sand Inc

* Smart Sand Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.40

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $29.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $29.7 million

* Smart Sand Inc - company estimates that capital expenditures will be approximately $55 million in 2017

* Smart Sand - "market demand for raw frac sand has started out strong in 2017, especially for finer mesh grades, and we expect this trend to continue" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

