FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Smart Sand Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.02
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Smart Sand Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Smart Sand Inc:

* Smart Sand Inc announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue rose 141 percent to $25 million

* Q1 revenue view $18.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Smart Sand Inc - estimates that capital expenditures for year will be approximately $85 million

* Qtrly tons sold totaled approximately 558,500, an increase of 103pct sequentially Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.