April 24 (Reuters) - Verusaturk Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi As:

* Says 40 percent venture firm Smartiks Bilgi Teknolojisi decides to go public

* Smartiks decides to apply to Capital Markets Board to obtain pre-approval for transition to registered capital system and changing of prime contract Source text for Eikon:

