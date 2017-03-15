BRIEF-SMI Holdings Group says unit entered into capital increase agreements with investors

March 15 (Reuters) - Smi Holdings Group Ltd

* Chengdu Runyun, a subsidiary of company, entered into capital increase agreements with investors

* Following completion, ownership interests of group in Chengdu Runyun will be diluted from 100 percent to 84.37 percent

* Investors have conditionally agreed to make an aggregate capital contribution of RMB2.50 billion

* Expected gain from deemed disposal of company will be amounted to approximately RMB2.32 billion Source text (bit.ly/2nEKx8O) Further company coverage: