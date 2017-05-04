FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Smi Holdings reopens negotiations in relation to possible acquisition
May 4, 2017 / 3:37 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Smi Holdings reopens negotiations in relation to possible acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Smi Holdings Group Ltd:

* SMI holdings and SMI culture & travel recently have reopened negotiations in relation to possible acquisition

* SMI Holdings will acquire sale shares at a consideration of RMB150 million

* Entered into MOU to negotiate & enter into formal agreement on possible acquisition of shares held by vendor in Ticketchina Holdings Ltd

* consideration of RMB 150 million, RMB100 million to be settled by issue of convertible bonds by smi culture & travel, and remaining rmb50 million to be settled by cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

