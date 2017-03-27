FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SMIC posts FY net profit of $376.6 mln vs $253.4 mln last year
March 27, 2017 / 11:54 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-SMIC posts FY net profit of $376.6 mln vs $253.4 mln last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp:

* Revenue was US$2,914.2 million in 2016, compared to US$2,236.4 million in 2015

* FY net profit $376.6 million versus $253.4 million year ago

* Target a 20% compound annual revenue growth from 2016 to 2019

* Board did not recommend payment of any dividend for year ended december 31, 2016

* Capacity target by 2017 year-end is 450,000 8-inch equivalent wafers per month, representing a growth of 11%

* "For 2017, we expect that 28nm will be one of primary contributors to growth" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

