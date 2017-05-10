BRIEF-SMIC posts Q1 net profit of $69.8 mln vs $61.4 mln

May 10 (Reuters) - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp

* Net profit for period attributable to SMIC was $69.8 million in 1Q17

* Qtrly revenue was $793.1 million in 1Q17, a decrease of 2.7%

* Sees Q2 revenue to decline by 3% to 6% qoq

* Sees Q2 gross margin to range from 25% to 27%

* In first half of 2017, we are confronting challenges of customer changes in market positioning

* Net profit for period attributable to SMIC was $61.4 million in 1Q16