March 2 (Reuters) - SMIT Holdings Ltd:

* Group expects to record a substantial increase of more than 80% in its consolidated net profit for year ended 31 december 2016

* Expects total revenue for year ended 31 december 2016 to remain relatively stable with a decrease of approximately 10%

* Expected result due to net exchange gain resulting from depreciation of RMB against USD