May 17 (Reuters) - Smith Micro Software Inc

* SMITH MICRO ANNOUNCES $2.2 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* SMITH MICRO SOFTWARE INC - ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH INVESTORS TO PURCHASE AGGREGATE OF ABOUT 2.1 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AT $1.05 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: