WRAPUP 1-China's economy loses momentum as policymakers clamp down on debt risks
* Factory output, investment growth miss expectations in April
May 3 Smith Micro Software Inc:
* Smith Micro reports 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.11 excluding items
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.18
* Q1 revenue $5.6 million versus $7.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Factory output, investment growth miss expectations in April
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. ride services company Lyft Inc and Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo have launched a self-driving vehicle partnership, bringing together two rivals to dominant ride-sharing service Uber Technologies Inc.
TOKYO, May 15 Japanese stocks edged down on Monday, pressured by a stronger yen, a widespread cyber attack and North Korea's missile test over the weekend.