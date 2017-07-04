BRIEF-Digital Bros: unit 505 Games and Psyonix end Rocket League contract by mutual agreement
* PSYONIX AND 505 GAMES HAVE MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE THEIR ROCKET LEAGUE RETAIL DISTRIBUTION CONTRACT EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2017
July 4 Smith & Nephew Plc
* Appointment of Angie Risley as non-executive director and chairman elect of remuneration committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bloomberg reports Stada's board considering replacement of CEO Wiedenfels