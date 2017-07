BRIEF-Smith & Nephew posts H1 operating profit of $414 mln

July 27 (Reuters) - SMITH & NEPHEW PLC:

* H1 REVENUE 2.336 BILLION USD VERSUS 2.328 BILLION USD YEAR AGO

* q2 Revenue $1,194 Million Versus $1,191 Million Year Ago

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT $414 MILLION VERSUS $357 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 TRADING PROFIT $493 MILLION VERSUS $483 MILLION YEAR AGO

* HY OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 17.7%, AN INCREASE OF 240BPS

* SUSTAINED RECOVERY IN EMERGING MARKETS WITH REVENUE UP 13% IN Q2

* SAW STRONG GROWTH IN KNEE IMPLANTS AND ADVANCED WOUND DEVICES IN Q2

* Q2 REPORTED GROWTH RATE INCLUDES -1% FX HEADWIND AND -2% IMPACT OF 2016 DISPOSAL OF GYNAECOLOGY

* Interim Dividend of 12.3 Cents Per Share

* CONTINUE TO EXPECT UNDERLYING REVENUE GROWTH OF 3-4% AND A 20-70BPS IMPROVEMENT IN TRADING PROFIT MARGIN FOR FULL YEAR

* ON-TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR REVENUE AND TRADING MARGIN GUIDANCE, WHICH IS UNCHANGED

* EXPECT 2017 REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN RANGE OF 2.5-3.5% BASED ON PREVAILING EXCHANGE RATES AT 21 JULY 2017

* EXPECT 2017 TAX RATE ON TRADING RESULTS FOR FULL YEAR TO BE AROUND 22%

* EXPECT TAX RATE ON TRADING RESULTS OF AROUND 25% TO BE SUSTAINABLE, BARRING ANY CHANGES TO TAX LEGISLATION OR OTHER ONE-OFF ITEMS