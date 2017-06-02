FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Smiths City Group ‍announces planned return of NZ$5.7 million to shareholders​
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 2, 2017 / 6:23 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Smiths City Group ‍announces planned return of NZ$5.7 million to shareholders​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Smiths City Group Ltd:

* ‍Announces a planned return of NZ$5.7 million to shareholders​

* Smiths City forecasts preliminary unaudited operating earnings for year to 30 April 2017 will range between NZ$1.9 million and NZ$2.1 million

* ‍Capital return will see Smiths City acquire and cancel three in every twenty shares at 72 cents per share​

* A weakening in sales and earnings momentum, particularly in Q4, has followed on from a softening in consumer sentiment

* "Operating earnings for second half of year are forecast to be lower than $1.5 million achieved in first half of financial year"

* "Smiths City expects to pay a final dividend as it has in previous years"

* Tougher trading conditions in second half of financial year have slowed strong rise on prior year's $1.3 million operating result

* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.