BRIEF-Smiths Group launches 10 year 650 mln euro bond offering

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Smiths Group Plc:

* Smiths launches 10 year 650 mln euro bond offering

* Launch and pricing of a 650 mln euro bond offering, pursuant to company's 2.5 bln euro medium term note programme

* Programme for general corporate funding purposes and to repay certain existing debt as it falls due

* Notes, priced with a fixed coupon of 2.00 pct, will have a maturity in February 2027 and are expected to close on 23 February 2017