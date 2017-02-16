FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Smiths Group launches 10 year 650 mln euro bond offering
February 16, 2017 / 3:19 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Smiths Group launches 10 year 650 mln euro bond offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Smiths Group Plc:

* Smiths launches 10 year 650 mln euro bond offering

* Launch and pricing of a 650 mln euro bond offering, pursuant to company's 2.5 bln euro medium term note programme

* Programme for general corporate funding purposes and to repay certain existing debt as it falls due

* Notes, priced with a fixed coupon of 2.00 pct, will have a maturity in February 2027 and are expected to close on 23 February 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

