June 20 SMS Management & Technology Ltd :

* SMS enters into scheme implementation agreement with ASG

* ASG will acquire 100% of issued share capital of SMS for $1.80 in cash per share by way of scheme of arrangement

* SMS directors unanimously recommend ASG scheme

* Should ASG scheme be implemented SMS will have discretion to pay a fully-franked special dividend of up to maximum of 10.2 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: