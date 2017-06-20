BRIEF-ARI Network Services provides details of termination of merger agreement
* ARI Network Services -upon termination of merger agreement by Expedition Holdings on specified conditions, co to pay termination fee of about $4.8 million
June 20 SMS Management & Technology Ltd :
* SMS enters into scheme implementation agreement with ASG
* ASG will acquire 100% of issued share capital of SMS for $1.80 in cash per share by way of scheme of arrangement
* SMS directors unanimously recommend ASG scheme
* Should ASG scheme be implemented SMS will have discretion to pay a fully-franked special dividend of up to maximum of 10.2 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Atlantic LLC Reports 5.9 Pct Stake In 58.Com Inc as of June 13 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tDZLyS) Further company coverage: