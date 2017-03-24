BRIEF-Neuralstem expands phase 1 safety trial of NSI-566 neural stem cells in spinal injury
* Neuralstem expands phase 1 safety trial of NSI-566 neural stem cells in spinal injury
March 24 SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd:
* Says approved investment in equity shares of VKT Pharma Pvt Ltd
* Says co has invested 69.8 million rupees in VKT Pharma
* Says total holding of co is 40.26 percent in VKT Pharma Source text: bit.ly/2nuOakO Further company coverage:
* Neuralstem expands phase 1 safety trial of NSI-566 neural stem cells in spinal injury
April 12 Zhangzhou Pientzehuang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd