May 5 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

* Q1 revenue up 6 percent year-on-year to 2.13 billion euros (3.7 percent on a days adjusted basis)

* Q1 EBITDA down 1 percent year-on-year to 278 million euros, margin of 13 percent versus 14 percent a year ago

* Containerboard price rises in Europe and Americas implemented and continue to be increased

* Q1 results against backdrop of significant recovered fibre cost inflation of around 30 million eur y/y reflects

* CEO says expects improved margins as paper price increases translate into higher box prices

* CEO says increasingly well positioned to capitalise on positive pricing environment in 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)