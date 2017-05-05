May 5 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
* Q1 revenue up 6 percent year-on-year to 2.13 billion euros
(3.7 percent on a days adjusted basis)
* Q1 EBITDA down 1 percent year-on-year to 278 million
euros, margin of 13 percent versus 14 percent a year ago
* Containerboard price rises in Europe and Americas
implemented and continue to be increased
* Q1 results against backdrop of significant recovered fibre
cost inflation of around 30 million eur y/y reflects
* CEO says expects improved margins as paper price increases
translate into higher box prices
* CEO says increasingly well positioned to capitalise on
positive pricing environment in 2017
(Reporting By Padraic Halpin)