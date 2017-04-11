FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Snaitech FY net loss shrinks to EUR 17.0 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
April 11, 2017 / 11:09 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Snaitech FY net loss shrinks to EUR 17.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Snaitech SpA:

* FY revenue 898.5 million euros ($953.58 million) versus 631.8 million euros a year ago

* FY net loss 17.0 million euros versus loss 54.2 million euros a year ago

* Snaitech wagers in the first quarter of 2017 totalled 2,679 million euros, slightly lower by 3 pct versus the wagers collected in the same period last year

* Believes that the finalization of the activities related to integration between Snai and Cogemat, expected within 2017, should produce operational cost savings in the area of 20 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.