BRIEF-Snaitech FY net loss shrinks to EUR 17.0 mln

April 11 (Reuters) - Snaitech SpA:

* FY revenue 898.5 million euros ($953.58 million) versus 631.8 million euros a year ago

* FY net loss 17.0 million euros versus loss 54.2 million euros a year ago

* Snaitech wagers in the first quarter of 2017 totalled 2,679 million euros, slightly lower by 3 pct versus the wagers collected in the same period last year

* Believes that the finalization of the activities related to integration between Snai and Cogemat, expected within 2017, should produce operational cost savings in the area of 20 million euros