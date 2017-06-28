BRIEF-TPG Pace Holdings units open at $10.20 in debut on NYSE
* TPG Pace Holdings Corp units open at $10.20 in debut on NYSE versus IPO price of $10.00 per unit Further company coverage:
June 28 Snap Inc :
* Snap Inc says starting today, users can now create filters in Snapchat app, customize them - Blog
* Snap Inc - Geofilter can cover an event or entire block for an hour or up to ninety days; Pricing starts at $5.99 Source text : (bit.ly/2dhendY) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. securities regulators on Wednesday filed civil accounting fraud charges against Canada-based oil and gas company Penn West Petroleum Ltd and several of its former top finance executives.