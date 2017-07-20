FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Snap-On announces second quarter 2017 results
July 20, 2017 / 10:40 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Snap-On announces second quarter 2017 results

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Snap-on Inc

* Snap-On announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $2.60

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $921.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $920.9 million

* Snap-On Inc - anticipates that its full year 2017 effective income tax rate will be comparable to its 2016 full year rate

* Snap-On Inc - expects that capital expenditures in 2017 will be in a range of $80 million to $90 million

* Snap-On Inc qtrly organic net sales up 2.7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

