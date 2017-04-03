FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2017 / 5:53 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin confirms its approach to buy WS Atkins for 2,080 pence per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Snc-Lavalin Group Inc:

* Snc-Lavalin confirms that it has made an approach to WS Atkins

* A transaction would value WS Atkins at approximately $3.5 billion

* Confirms it has made approach to buy entire issued & to be issued share capital of Atkins at 2,080 pence per WS Atkins share in cash

* Confirms that it is currently in discussions with WS Atkins

* If transaction was to proceed, it is currently contemplated that up to $1.9 billion will come from Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

* Does not currently expect total equity portion of financing, including any equity from CDPQ, to exceed one third of total consideration

* Will have right to reduce offer price by dividend amount paid/becomes payable by WS Atkins to WS Atkins shareholders before completion of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

