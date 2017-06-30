June 30 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc
* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - Launch of a new infrastructure
investment vehicle, SNC-Lavalin Infrastructure Partners LP
* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - Vehicle will hold SNC-Lavalin's
interests in a selection of its mature Canadian infrastructure
assets
* SNC-Lavalin - Vehicle will allow co to monetize 80% of
the infrastructure interests while retaining a 20% ownership,
and long-term management of the assets
* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - Also has entered into a strategic
agreement with a Canadian subsidiary of BBGI sicav S.A.
* SNC-Lavalin - BBGI sicav S.A. will purchase 80% of limited
partnership units in partnership for about C$208 million for
initial five transferred assets
* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - A subsidiary of SNC-Lavalin will
hold remaining 20% of the limited partnership units in
partnership with BBGI sicav S.A.
