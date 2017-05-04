FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin Group Q1 earnings per share C$0.60
May 4, 2017 / 12:02 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin Group Q1 earnings per share C$0.60

May 4 (Reuters) - Snc-lavalin Group Inc :

* SNC-Lavalin announces solid earnings in q1 2017, with a net income attributable to SNC-Lavalin shareholders of $90 million

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.60

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue c$1.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$1.9 billion

* 2017 outlook maintained

* FY2017 earnings per share view C$1.89, revenue view C$8.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.70

* Expect increased segment EBIT margins for all segments in 2017, compared to 2016, except for Mining & Metallurgy

* Total new contract awards for Q1 amounted to $1.2 billion

* Revenue backlog totaled $10.1 billion at end of March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

