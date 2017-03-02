FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin Group reports Q4 earnings per share C $0.01
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 12:50 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin Group reports Q4 earnings per share C $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Snc-lavalin Group Inc:

* Q4 revenue c$2.21 billion versus i/b/e/s view c$2.4 billion

* Snc-Lavalin announces fourth quarter results, with a 2016 full year adjusted diluted eps from e&c of $1.51, a 5% increase in dividend and an increase in its outlook for 2017

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.01

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For 2017, adjusted diluted eps from e&c in range of $1.70 to $2.00

* Revenue backlog totaled $10.7 billion at end of december 2016

* "We anticipate continuing market challenges in 2017 in certain of company's sectors"

* Expect increased segment ebit margins for all segments in 2017, compared to 2016, except for mining & metallurgy

* Expect increased segment ebit margins for all segments in 2017, compared to 2016, except for mining & metallurgy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.