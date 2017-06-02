FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin renews its normal course issuer bid
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2017 / 11:53 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin renews its normal course issuer bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Snc-lavalin Group Inc:

* Snc-Lavalin renews its normal course issuer bid

* Snc-Lavalin Group Inc says board filed a notice to renew, for a 12-month period, its normal course issuer bid, which will expire on June 5, 2017

* Snc-Lavalin Group Inc - purchases may commence on June 6, 2017 and will terminate no later than June 5, 2018

* A maximum of 1.5 million common shares may be purchased for cancellation under normal course issuer bid

* Snc-Lavalin Group Inc - during period from June 6, 2016 to may 23, 2017 inclusively, company did not purchase any of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.